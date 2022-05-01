Jennifer Aniston reveals the 3 habits to take care of your skin and get collagen naturally

Jennifer Aniston is one of the celebrities most beautiful in Hollywood, because the 53 years looks just as spectacular as when it was part of ‘friends‘ in the 1990s. However, this has been achieved thanks to its skin care habitswhich have helped get collagen in a quick and easy way.

That is why here we will reveal the Jennifer Aniston beauty secrets to have one Porcelain skin and radiant at 50. The best thing about these tricks revealed by the actress is that no expensive products are needed, so anyone can adopt these habits to improve the appearance of your skin Y fight aging.

Related news

How does Jennifer Aniston take care of her skin?

Since ever Jennifer Aniston looks spectacular and while one would think that her radiant skin is thanks to professional equipment or products, the reality is that it is all about habits. According to the portal fashion, The actress revealed that she discovered that for her skincare routine “the simpler, the better”.

Photo: Instagram @jenniferaniston

What are Jennifer Aniston’s habits to have porcelain skin?

Masks and eye patches

Jennifer Aniston is an enthusiast of skin hydrationso one of his habits is to use eye masks and patches that enhance his skincare routine and help him produce collagen in areas where the first signs of aging.

Photo: Instagram @jenniferaniston

Spray cold water on the face

According to an interview he conducted for fashion, Jennifer Aniston has a very easy habitbut that gives you a boost to your skin. Is about spray cold water on face 25 times. “It’s an old trick that Joan Crawford (actress from the 1940s) did; wake up your skin,” Aniston commented.

Photo: Instagram @jenniferaniston

take collagen

There is no better way to produce collagen and that is reflected in the skin that take a supplement with this anti-aging active ingredient. Jennifer Aniston has the habit of taking collagen daily, because according to fashionthus nourishes her body from within and, without a doubt, is reflected in her porcelain skin.

Photo: Instagram @jenniferaniston

Jennifer Aniston not only is she one of the most talented actresses, but she teaches us that in the end the best skin care can be very simple and we don’t need expensive products to have radiant skin.