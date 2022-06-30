Jennifer Aniston reveals the daily routine she follows to stay that way at 53 years old: she tells it herself

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood for her successful leading role in ‘Friends’. Since then, she has become a benchmark on the small screen.a. In addition to his talent, he has always stood out for his beauty. The actress has never been short of work and, since the end of the legendary series, she has not stopped starring in comedy films. Her latest projects on her screen have been ‘Criminals at Sea’ (2019) and ‘The Morning Show’ (2022). Likewise, despite his 53 years of age, he is still a benchmark in fashion.

This is why everyone has always been very surprised and wanted to know the routine of the famous interpreter. Well, now Aniston has revealed the routine she follows every day to maintain her physique. As he has told, you only need 45 minutes a day to stay in shape: 15 minutes of running, 15 minutes of spinning bike and 15 minutes of elliptical machinea. This is the 15-15-15 method that the protagonist of ‘Friends’ has made fashionable in the United States.

However, in addition to this, the actress maintains a very strict regimen and is very disciplined with both her beauty and exercise routine to stay young. This training method has become famous for the possibility of exercising the whole body and keeping fit by dedicating a few minutes a day to exercise.

“I missed the sweat that comes when you give it your all in training. I’m going back to my 15-15-15, which is 15 minutes of spinning, elliptical and running,” The actress told in an interview for the magazine ‘InStyle’, referring to the fact that she had to stop doing this exercise last year due to an injury, which is why she dedicated herself only to pilates.

The facilities of the 15-15-15 method

The 15-15-15 training is recommended to be carried out every day to spend the amount of calories necessary to lose fat. Another advantage of this type of training is that it is not necessary to do 45 minutes of sports in a row. They can be divided during the day, which makes it even easier to exercise it by having the possibility of adapting it to our routine. For example, You can go for a 15-minute run in the morning and in the afternoon do the remaining two blocks, 30 minutes of exercise between spinning and the elliptical.

Also, this method can be combined with other exercises. The 15-15-15 plan can be alternated with days of strength or other types of training such as pilates, which allows it to be part of anyone’s lifestyle. This is the most recommended, since doing strength and resistance exercise is considered the most complete for health and aesthetics.

The spinning It is perfect for eliminating fat, in addition to relieving accumulated tension or reducing stress, while the elliptical It is an exercise that does not cause impact on the joints, helps to strengthen the muscles and prevents cardiovascular problems. Same as him running improves the cardiorespiratory system, strengthens bones, controls weight and also helps combat stress.

Do not forget that it is not enough just to exercise, since the actress has a team of experts who help her take care of both her skin and her body. In addition, he also does boxing and yoga dailywhich ends with a sauna session. All this combined with a healthy diet based on proteins such as fish, eggs, dairy products, cereals, legumes and derivatives. This is why, in addition to following good habits, this entails a great investment of time and money for hairdressers, makeup artists and trainers, among other professionals.