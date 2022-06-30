Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston reveals the daily routine she follows to stay that way at 53 years old: she tells it herself

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood for her successful leading role in ‘Friends’. Since then, she has become a benchmark on the small screen.a. In addition to his talent, he has always stood out for his beauty. The actress has never been short of work and, since the end of the legendary series, she has not stopped starring in comedy films. Her latest projects on her screen have been ‘Criminals at Sea’ (2019) and ‘The Morning Show’ (2022). Likewise, despite his 53 years of age, he is still a benchmark in fashion.

This is why everyone has always been very surprised and wanted to know the routine of the famous interpreter. Well, now Aniston has revealed the routine she follows every day to maintain her physique. As he has told, you only need 45 minutes a day to stay in shape: 15 minutes of running, 15 minutes of spinning bike and 15 minutes of elliptical machinea. This is the 15-15-15 method that the protagonist of ‘Friends’ has made fashionable in the United States.

However, in addition to this, the actress maintains a very strict regimen and is very disciplined with both her beauty and exercise routine to stay young. This training method has become famous for the possibility of exercising the whole body and keeping fit by dedicating a few minutes a day to exercise.

“I missed the sweat that comes when you give it your all in training. I’m going back to my 15-15-15, which is 15 minutes of spinning, elliptical and running,” The actress told in an interview for the magazine ‘InStyle’, referring to the fact that she had to stop doing this exercise last year due to an injury, which is why she dedicated herself only to pilates.

