Jennifer Aniston reveals the identikit of her ideal boyfriend

Just a few days ago Jennifer Aniston she had revealed that she was fed up with Hollywood relationships and wanting to find a boyfriend “away from movie sets”.

In these hours is back to talk about itself and of love, telling how her life is going three years after the separation with ex-husband Justin Theroux and of how her ideal man should be revealing a real identikit.

“So there was something extremely beautiful about taking this time alone, […] but I think the time has come – revealed during an episode of the Lunch with Bruce podcast, as stated in this article by VanityFair – i think i’m ready to share life with someone else“.

Who do you see in your future?

A man who is gifted with a great sense of humor, from kindness (with her and other people) and that is interested in fitness; self-confident but not arrogant.

But be careful why they will be fundamental two particular “stages”: the first date and the first kiss.

“A good first kiss it’s really important – it always reads here – as well as the ease with which the conversation flows: already on the first date, this is an excellent indicator“.

If you have all of these characteristics, come forward.