Jennifer Aniston reveals the identikit of her ideal boyfriend

Just a few days ago Jennifer Aniston she had revealed that she was fed up with Hollywood relationships and wanting to find a boyfriend “away from movie sets”.

In these hours is back to talk about itself and of love, telling how her life is going three years after the separation with ex-husband Justin Theroux and of how her ideal man should be revealing a real identikit.

So there was something extremely beautiful about taking this time alone, […] but I think the time has come – revealed during an episode of the Lunch with Bruce podcast, as stated in this article by VanityFairi think i’m ready to share life with someone else“.

Who do you see in your future?

A man who is gifted with a great sense of humor, from kindness (with her and other people) and that is interested in fitness; self-confident but not arrogant.

But be careful why they will be fundamental two particular “stages”: the first date and the first kiss.

A good first kiss it’s really important – it always reads here – as well as the ease with which the conversation flows: already on the first date, this is an excellent indicator“.

If you have all of these characteristics, come forward.


