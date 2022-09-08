Jennifer Aniston revolutionized Instagram by posting a photo from the shower: “Something is coming”

“Something’s Coming”wrote the Hollywood actress. Jennifer Aniston revolutionized Instagram after posting a picture where he appears in the shower and gave a preview of what will happen without giving more details. The post went viral and today it exceeded 428 thousand likes. The actress has almost 41 million followers on the social network.

The 53-year-old actress is one of the most acclaimed in Hollywood. One of the last professional projects she immersed herself in was the filming of Mystery on board 2 (murder mystery 2), in which appears alongside Adam Sandlerwith whom he also shot the first part, which premiered in 2019.

With a bit of soap in her hair and on her back, while the shower water falls on her face, the actress disturbed her followers on social networks. “Something’s Coming”wrote, but did not give more details that the date on which will reveal the mystery: the next 8.

Jennifer Aniston shared a photo in the shower on her profile and revolutionized Instagram. Instagram: jenniferaniston

Several artists commented on the publication and showed their impatience to know what one of the famous protagonists of friends. “I can not wait!”wrote the American comedian and producer Ali Wentworth. “I’m very excited,” said the jewelry designer Jennifer Mayer. The actress also commented on the publication Manon Mathews and the photographer Brian Bowen-Smith.

On the shower shelf two products appear in the image from the renowned hair care brand lolaviefounded by Aniston herself in September 2021 and of which she is a promoter, so it was speculated that the announcement that the actress anticipated could be related to a novelty of the firm. We will have to wait until Thursday to know all the details of the news.

The actress usually shares with her followers of the social network funny moments of her routine, her vacations, her work and her friends. A few months ago, the interpreter who gave life to Rachel Green published a selfie after showeringwhich also generated the reaction of his fans for a detail that they appreciated.

Jennifer Aniston’s comical posting for which fans highlighted an unprecedented resemblance. instagram

“Okay…the humidity”Aniston wrote, along with two photographs that show its effect on the actress’s disheveled hair, which almost completely covers her face and reveals a mocking smile.

Monica Geller (Courtney Cox) in the episode where they travel to Barbados.

Social network users and fans of friends remembered a scene from the series noticing an unprecedented resemblance to the photo published by the actress. It was about Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, in the episode in which the group of six friends traveled to the island of Barbados and, as a consequence of the humidity, it became impossible for the control freak to control her hair.

Chandler, Ross, Phoebe, Monica, Joey and Rachel immersed themselves in the trip to the Caribbean country in the final season before a conference on Paleontology, in which the youngest of the Gellers would participate. But, as usual sitcomthe plot turns into funny anecdotes and adventures of the characters, who do not lose the gift of making viewers laugh.