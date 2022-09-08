Jennifer Aniston revolutionized the networks with a hot photo from the shower: “Something is coming”

american actress Jennifer Aniston shocked the public with one of his most recent posts on Instagram, because She was seen as rarely: naked and from the privacy of her shower. Here we tell you the details!

Through her Instagram account, the ‘Friends’ star shared an interesting postcard in which opened the doors of his home to show himself in one of the most vulnerable moments of any personshower time.

In her photograph, Aniston posed with her back to the camera as her long blonde hair and upper back were covered in foam. Next to it is a shelf with what appear to be two new products from her hair care brand, Lolavie.

“Something is coming”, wrote the protagonist of films such as “Mystery on board”, “A lying wife” and “Living with my ex” to accompany the image that, just a few hours after being published, received thousands of likes and comments on Instagram.

Dozens of comments reigned under the publication in which the famous was praised. “I love you”, “I could not be more excited”, “I am so proud of you queen”, “You deserve all the good in this world” and “The most beautiful in the world”, are some of the messages that are read In the net.

This is not the first time that Jennifer Aniston has become the topic of conversation on Instagram thanks to one of her publications, since a few weeks ago dazzled with a bikini selfie from a paradisiacal place where he vacationed with friends.

