Jennifer Aniston Rocks a Pamela Anderson-Inspired Hairstyle

For more than two decades (three if we are precise), Jennifer Aniston It has been the famous one in which everyone is inspired when it comes to combing their hair, so we are always on the lookout to know what trends it follows. Just a few months ago she lightened her hair and we don’t need to remember that in February she surprised us again with the Rachel Green fringe that she wore in ‘Friends’. Simply iconic.

Now, in a recent publication of the actress on Instagram, where she shows that she has finished recording ‘Murder Mystery 2’, she has released a new hair that we have had to see several times: we talk about the Pamela Anderson’s famous updo.

If you don’t know this hairstyle, the first thing we have to ask you is where have you been for the last 20 years, and the second is that you have to emulate it now because it is shaping up to be the great ‘look’ of spring 2022, Jen’s word . I’ll make a brief summary about how to carry it out: pull a messy topknot up and let a couple of strands fall over your face so it frames it in a sleek and seemingly effortless finish. Pam’s original hairstyle also included curls, but ‘celebs’ who have been inspired by her lately have opted for a straighter twist.

Pamela Anderson, in a photo of the nineties Michael Ochs ArchivesGetty Images

Even Kim Kardashian has been wowing this look lately, wearing this Anderson-esque updo not once but twice. And now that Jen has also signed up, we have no doubt that she will definitely become a trend and KimKa will wear it a third time.

The classic hair of the protagonist of ‘Friends’ has long consisted of a bulky layered cut that frames her face, but we cannot ignore the fact that Rachel Greeen already used this type of hairstyle in a couple of episodes of the famous fiction . At this point, we like to think that all this has been a ‘crossover’ between Pamela and Rachel.

Jennifer Aniston @jenniferanistonInstagram

NBCGetty Images

We guess, just like Ross Geller, the hairstyles you wore in the past manage to come back into your life again and again…

