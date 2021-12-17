Jennifer Aniston said she went through the hardest time of her life while filming the Friends reunion

If the reunion of Friends it was an epic event that filled the hearts of all the fans of the TV series who, 20 years after the last episode aired, were able to see Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Ross ( David Schwimmer), Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc), the emotions were not quite the same for the cast members of the show, especially as regards Brad Pitt’s ex-wife. The 52-year-old in fact said that returning to that same set where she had found success as a girl was a not so happy experience as it made her remember how her life did not go exactly as she imagined, especially when it comes to sentimental matters.

Unfortunately, Jennifer’s success did not coincide with happiness and, indeed, in her case, the more her popularity increased, the more her love life fell apart. “Time travel is difficult,” the actress began Me & Marley: “I think we were all very naïve to take part in the project and think, ‘How fun is that going to be? They are putting the set back together exactly as it was ”. Then you get there and you think “Right, I didn’t think about what was going on in my life the last time I was here” “, she explained. Aniston who, in the days of Friends, was happily married to Pitt, from whom she divorced in 2005, exactly one year after the end of the TV series that made her known all over the world as Rachel Green.

“The thoughts took me by surprise and were like”You believed that everything was close at hand and that life would be wonderful as you went through the most difficult period in your life.”», Explained the actress of And finally Polly arrives making a clear reference to the end of the story with Brad Pitt, due to which he suffered for a long time.

“At the time of Friends we all had an idea of ​​what the future would be like and that we would focus on this or that, then everything changed overnight, and that’s itContinued Aniston, who then admitted that all the difficulties she faced led her to be the woman she is today.

Never before had Jennifer Aniston spoken so clearly about the end of her marriage to Brad Pitt (with whom she was married from 2000 to 2005), who fell in love with Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith that same year. Putting together the various pieces and the various dates then is precisely the break with the actor of Troy the event that the 52-year-old defines as “the most difficult moment of her life”.

