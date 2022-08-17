Jennifer Aniston, Salma Hayek and other stars who celebrate summer with selfies without makeup

Wearing the classic wide-brimmed straw hat to protect himself from the sun, Salma Hayek enjoys the sweet far niente of the summer holidays and has shown us its natural beauty in a selfie without makeup. It is not the first time that the Mexican actress (who will turn 56 in September) publishes photos of her with a freshly washed face. In fact, she does it very often, happy with her age and committed to the messages. body positive.

For those who dream of healthy, fresh and smooth skin

Zero makeup, zero deception. Those who show their #nomakeup version are usually very careful with their facial routine. Although perfect skin does not exist, here are some tips to pamper your skin, improve it in summer and show it off proudly on Instagram afterwards. Giulia Patulli, Therapist & Spa Coordinator of The Eden Spa in Rome tells us: ​ “After this long period of high temperatures and sun, our skin can easily become dehydrated and lose elasticity and tone. For a highly satisfying beauty recovery, add a hyaluronic acid serum after facial cleansing. This quintessential moisturizer allows water to be retained in the different layers of the skin, causing a healthy, smooth and plump skin effect. After exposure to the sun, I recommend applying to clean skin a face mask based on vitamin Ca stimulant of cell regeneration and a natural illuminator, and Vitamin Ean active antioxidant and powerful anti-aging agent. In addition, the refreshing compresses based on aloe vera gel They are highly recommended for redness and sunburn. back from vacation, book a purifying and detoxifying facial treatment to rid the skin of sebum residues and sun creams”. And that’s it!

These are the stars who have published selfies and stories without makeup this August. Are they or are they not wonderful in nature?