Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow have the ultimate technique for embracing gray hair naturally

The stylists recognize that the pandemic came to give the final push to the liberation of gray hair. For years they have been the unmistakable sign of aging that millions of women wanted to hide under all kinds of dyes. A form of identification that, fortunately, has been changing its meaning in recent years and is now destined to come to light without shame. Consequently, colorists from all over the world have reformulated coloring techniques to add gray to a scale of shades that was not even in their offer before, such as gray blending. The common denominator is to transform gray hair into a natural hair style, either as the absolute protagonist or between reflections of blonde tones to incorporate them into the hair in a natural way.

While Andie MacDowell has emerged as the standard bearer for this transition between brunettes and browns, Sarah Jessica Parker has done the same among blondes. She has not been the only one. Jennifer Aniston or Gwyneth Paltrow are two other good examples. Although none of these three blonde-haired women are characterized by leaving more prominence to the gray than to the blondebut they have integrated the gray hair into their color with reflections that even make those gray hairs lose sight.

“Since the pandemic, it’s wonderfully more acceptable to show off your natural gray hair, and celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sarah Jessica Parker are leading the way when it comes to incorporate gray hair into its iconic colors of hair”, explains Tom Smith, hairdresser of the celebrities expert in coloration. They have managed to mix their white roots with the characteristic hair colors for which they have always been recognized.

The technique to achieve this follows a herringbone pattern where irregularity is essential for the result to be natural. It is not about covering gray hair or making them go unnoticed, but about giving them prominence intermingled with other tones. “Several shades are interwoven between the gray threads, giving a finely balanced blend of warm and cool tones. This really celebrates gray hair by including it in a hair color design as an additional highlight tone,” explains the expert. It’s not about alternating colors, but about mixing them and doing them irregularly, without following a previous pattern, because gray hairs appear randomly and what is sought is a natural result.

