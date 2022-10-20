Jennifer Aniston satisfied with the separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

When Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt They were married in the early 2000s, they became one of the most famous couples in the show, although their separation did not happen on the best terms.

At the time, the 58-year-old actor mentioned that he had broken up with Aniston because “he got bored,” after retracting his statements and offering an apology to the “Friends” actress.

He is now in the middle of a legal battle with his ex-wife. Angelina Joliewith whom he was married from 2014 to 2019 and whose separation allegedly caused satisfaction in Jennifer Anistonwho considered that it was karma.

This is how a person close to the 53-year-old actress told “Us Weekly”: “Certainly she feels a little satisfied with the separation of Brad and Angelina but she never wanted or wanted this for them.”

Another source added: “She always had a feeling that eventually something would happen with them. She didn’t feel like Angelina was really the one Brad was meant to be with. She always felt Angelina was too complex for him. He’s a pretty simple guy.”

(Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, newlyweds, during the Emmy Awards in September 2000 / AP)

However, both people agreed that Jennifer Aniston She only has good wishes for her ex-husband: “Jen wishes Brad luck and the best. She feels he is happy and wants him to be happy too. She doesn’t hold onto any negativity from her marriage to Brad.”

Just when the divorce between the protagonists of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” occurred, thousands of fans began a campaign on networks showing their desire because Jennifer and Brad Pitt get back together, to which a friend told “Entertainment Tonight,” “Brad and Jen are still friends. They talk and have a nice, friendly, warm relationship. They’re not going to get back together, but they respect each other a lot.”