Jennifer Aniston says ‘no’ to loafers with socks, but ‘yes’ to oxfords with socks

Jennifer Aniston has reappeared in public while working at the new season of The Morning Show. Back in New York, the actress has given lessons in a casual but inspiring style, especially for those who don’t like to get too complicated. The surprise this time? She changed the boots that she likes so much for some Oxford shoes.

Jennifer Aniston combines Oxford shoes with socks and jeans

The performer of Rachel Green, Jennifer Aniston, carried some mom jeans Matching a gray knitted sweater. His footwear is what you have to pay close attention to this time, because his oxford shoes cannot go unnoticed, even less when noticing that she combined them with socks in sight.

Jennifer Aniston wears Oxford shoes on the set of The Morning Show.Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

It is not strange that celebrities decide to carry men’s cut shoes with socks. maybe what Jennifer Aniston shows us is the natural evolution of another trend Like the moccasins with socks Both are shoes designed, initially, for men, however, in style prescribers such as Hailey Bieber and Ana de Armaswe see the precise way to put a preppy spin on this combination.

Hailey Bieber wears loafers with socks Getty Images Ana de Armas wears moccasins with socks. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Where have we seen the trend of Oxford shoes?

As for the oxford shoesthese begin to find their place in the trends, especially those worn by celebrities who are in their 50s or older. We have seen them hand in hand Jennifer Lopezone of the first to join carrying them with short socks and matching paperbag pants with a halter neck top.