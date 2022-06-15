Jennifer Aniston Says Sebastian Stan’s ‘Friends’ Reunion Was ‘Creepy’ on ‘Actors on Actors’

A recent installment of Variety Actors on actors talk show sees Friends star Jennifer Aniston remembers last year Friends: the reunion. Actors on actors has been on the air for 16 seasons, bringing together names from the biggest TV series and movies to speak as peers, and the result is gripping. Some of the actors know each other and some don’t, but each pair sees the stars engage in a deep study of their craft. Kicking off the most recent season, Jennifer Aniston spoke with pam and tommy‘s Sebastian Stan on his time in Friends and how last year’s reunion was “creepy.”

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in ‘Friends’

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/uMoEPh0Z6WI?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Friends: the reunion revealed that Rachel Green was the most challenging character to cast on the ’90s sitcom. As a spoiled rich girl turned bumbling waitress, Rachel was a character that Friends the creators feared she would be easy to hate until Jennifer Aniston brought a unique ID to the role.

Though Rachel seems out of touch with the rest of the world for several of the show’s early seasons, Aniston embraced the character’s flaws with a humor and depth that made Rachel one of the most lovable and iconic TV personalities of all. the times.

Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About ‘Friends’ Reunion

The cast of ‘Friends’ joins James Corden for a reunion special in April 2021 | Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Aptly named “The One Where Everyone Gets Back Together,” Friends: the reunion is a special feature film that comes 17 years after the final episode of the original series and 27 years after Friends The special debuted begins with the original six cast members arriving on set, meticulously rebuilt to appear intact from the final episode.

Each member of the cast was noticeably affected by returning to the sets, something that Stan notices in his Actors on actors episode with Aniston. “I can’t even imagine how surreal that experience must have been.” Stan says.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/L98Olj4a69I?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“I don’t know if we expected it to hit us so hard in the emotional gut,” Aniston replies. “We had the idea that this was going to be a lot of fun: we’re going to go back to the sets exactly as they were. And literally every corner of a shelf was the same. It was so creepy.”

He points out how different the world felt in 2004, comparing the reunion to “time travel… We were different. We were so small. Our lives were ahead of us. And so much has changed. We had rose colored glasses going into it. And then it was like, ‘This is actually a lot heavier than I thought.’

The legend of ‘Friends’ lives on

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/1kRbLOEICOQ?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

As noted by James Gordon, who presented Friends: The ReunionnorthFriends It has been viewed more than 100 billion times. What became a cultural phenomenon from the mid-90s to early 2000s still has something special about it that draws viewers in and still creates new fans of the show.

Jennifer Aniston believes that something special is human connection, an element that has been relegated to nostalgia in modern times. Speaking to Stan, the actor says that she “finds[s] It’s interesting that people still love him today, because what do they relate to? You look at a table of four people eating. And there are usually three people on a phone, scrolling without thinking.”

Stan is quick to point out that the characters in Friends he usually reads newspapers and chats over coffee.

That seems to touch on a crucial element of the series: that the friends weren’t connected or distracted by social media and technology. They were friends in a way that is almost unrecognizable in today’s device-filled world. could explain why Friends It endures as one of the most beloved television series.

RELATED: Lindsey Lohan’s ‘Mean Girls’ Hair Was Inspired by This ‘Friends’ Character