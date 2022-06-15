Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Says Sebastian Stan’s ‘Friends’ Reunion Was ‘Creepy’ on ‘Actors on Actors’

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 25 3 minutes read

A recent installment of Variety Actors on actors talk show sees Friends star Jennifer Aniston remembers last year Friends: the reunion. Actors on actors has been on the air for 16 seasons, bringing together names from the biggest TV series and movies to speak as peers, and the result is gripping. Some of the actors know each other and some don’t, but each pair sees the stars engage in a deep study of their craft. Kicking off the most recent season, Jennifer Aniston spoke with pam and tommy‘s Sebastian Stan on his time in Friends and how last year’s reunion was “creepy.”

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in ‘Friends’

» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/uMoEPh0Z6WI?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Friends: the reunion revealed that Rachel Green was the most challenging character to cast on the ’90s sitcom. As a spoiled rich girl turned bumbling waitress, Rachel was a character that Friends the creators feared she would be easy to hate until Jennifer Aniston brought a unique ID to the role.

Source link

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 25 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Top essential movies to watch today on Netflix United States

9 mins ago

Today’s horoscope, June 14, 2022, of all zodiac signs

18 mins ago

Salvador Zerboni criticizes Natalia Alcocer’s body in LCDLF2; fans demand his departure

30 mins ago

Ex-husband of Britney Spears accused of harassment after sneaking into the artist’s wedding with Sam Asghari

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button