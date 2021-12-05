Jennifer Aniston says she wrote a memoir: “No one will read it”

Jennifer Aniston Put things right. Jennifer Aniston has denied rumors that she is writing a book during an interview on Fox 5 New York according to Just Jared. “I heard you are working on a diary. How are you doing? ”, Asked the host. Jennifer replied: “Me? I am not, I mean, a magazine, but no one will read it ”.

While we respectfully disagree that many people might read it, it seems like a resume isn’t out of the question. But the actress did not rule out hosting her daytime show. Jennifer plays a morning show host on The Morning Show and was asked if she’d like to host a TV show. “I love it. Are you joking? First of all, I had so much fun when I hosted Elaine last year. I would say never say never. Not in my future, ”he told Just Jared, but I love that environment.

while, Jennifer Aniston ventures into the world of hair care. Less than a week after the 52-year-old actress and beauty queen joked on Instagram that “something is coming,” she debuted LolaVie with the introduction of 99% Natural Origin Glossing Detangle. Jennifer went to her Instagram account and posted a video of what looks like a bunch of models representing the brand. “Hello World! Meet Lolavie .. This project has been in the works for a long time and I am very excited to finally be able to present it to you. “

However, Aniston refers to detangling as the “Swiss Army Knife” of hair products due to its many benefits, which include preventing heat damage and increasing shine, and as a result has reduced its three-step regimen. : washing, conditioning, and some splashing of this. but, Aniston She wants to launch more hair products if they meet her standards and believes this is just the beginning of her aesthetic ambitions.

Read also:“Something is coming up,” says Jennifer Aniston as she flaunts her curls in these beauty photos