Jennifer Aniston Says the Internet Makes People Famous for Basically Doing Nothing

There is no doubt that the Internet, and specifically social networks, have been shaping society and the entertainment industry practically since they were created. Initially, people used these types of websites, applications and platforms to communicate with other people, but for several years now, social networks have served to catapult countless new faces to fame, some who are really talented. and they have something to offer the world, and others… not so much.

In past decades, when the Internet did not yet exist or was not sufficiently well known, it was quite difficult for a person to become famous, to achieve this they needed to appear in a movie, series or stand out in music. In these times, it is much easier to gain fame thanks to social networks, where anyone can create content without even having to leave home. The famous actress Jennifer Aniston, best known for having played Rachel Green on the hit 90s series Friends – 90% said recently (via Variety) feel lucky to have started in the industry before the arrival of social networks, as she assures that these have diluted the work of the actors today.

In the most recent edition of Actors on Actors of Variety, Jennifer Aniston and Sebastian Stan talked about a bunch of topics that took them back in time, the 90s to be precise. During the discussion, they discussed Stan’s role as Tommy Leethe drummer for Mötley Crüe, on the Hulu series Pam and Tommy – 89%, which takes place in the 1990s. Season 2 of The Morning Show – 80%, where Aniston plays presenter Alex Levy, also entered the conversation, and thus they had a good time sharing stories.

At one point in the exchange, while they were still talking about the 90s, Aniston He assured that since its creation, the Internet has shaped the way in which people become famous:

And it was right around the time that the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous. This thing about people basically becoming famous for doing nothing. I mean, Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all of those.

Likewise, the actress said she felt quite lucky to have started her artistic career long before the arrival of social networks, since she thinks that they have demerited the work of actors in this century:

I always say that I feel lucky to have gotten a taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different: more streaming services, more people. You are famous on TikTok. You are famous on YouTube. You are famous on Instagram. It’s almost like they’re watering down our work as actors.

