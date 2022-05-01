jennifer aniston secrets staying young

How to stay young after 50 years. Youth lasts only a few years but we can maintain it through time using some techniques. You must practice them every day. From the hand of the actress Jennifer Aniston we tell you some things you can do to achieve it.

1. Light cardio every day

Jennifer performs cardio routines daily. Although Jennifer Aniston has recognized that she had abandoned them because she was a bit bored, she looked for alternatives to continue with the practice.

For that, he used an unconventional method that consists of separating aerobic activities into 3 series of 15 minutes. In this way, it performs a first block of spinning, a second on an elliptical machine and a third on running. This completes 45 minutes. Spinning is an exercise that has gained fans all over the world. It’s about riding a bike indoors, but following a set of routines that are set to break a sweat, burn fat, and tone your lower body. An infallible practice to avoid aging.

Although 15 minutes seem few for this to be Jennifer Aniston’s secret, the truth is that scientific studies classify indoor cycling as a high-intensity exercise. This means that, if done with good power, a quarter of an hour can be more than enough to equate to a routine.

For the actress, the complement to these 45 minutes is in boxing. It is another discipline that many began to practice without having to fight in the ring. The boxing-based exercise plan is extremely intense and allows you to burn up to 600 calories in less than an hour.

2. Maca and cocoa

Jennifer Aniston’s day starts very early, before dawn. In addition to carrying out some activities related to her mental health, as we will discuss later, the actress has revealed that she always drinks a maca and cocoa shake in the morning.

Maca is a crop native to Peru, specifically from the Andes. It is a tuber that is usually dried in the sun to later obtain the powder that is marketed.

This Jennifer Aniston secret has scientific validation, since the benefits of maca are carefully studied, since there are interesting properties to highlight. Among them, its composition in antioxidants.

Antioxidants are substances that block free radicals that are produced daily in the body. In this way, these metabolic waste products are prevented from accelerating aging. Along the same lines, collaborators have certified that maca extracts reduce the symptoms of menopause that can become annoying. Something for which the original Inca peoples already used it thousands of years ago.

The cocoa, and its properties are well known for human health. Those who train know that a cup or shake with this substance is capable of increasing energy and supporting muscle mass gains. In addition to that it supports the burning of calories when consumed hot.

3. Collagen supplements

Jennifer Aniston shares the secret of collagen because, as a businesswoman, she is an advisor to a firm that includes this substance among its components. A systematic review in this regard considers that collagen as a supplement stimulates its natural production. At the same time, other substances are created to help support the structure of the skin, such as elastin.

*Taking care of mental health: Jennifer’s last and most important secret to maintain a young body and spirit

Well-maintained mental health keeps you healthy and slim. Jennifer Aniston follows a routine when she wakes up that is not a secret, but that she could be considered an essential pillar for eternal youth.

According to their statements, the first hours after getting out of bed are used to meditate. She puts aside the screens, does not check notifications and concentrates on her breathing, pushing thoughts away. Another recommended thing is:

*An intimate diary

*Establish projects.

Doing cardio, incorporating antioxidant substances, protecting mental health and opting for supplements to counteract aging are some of Jennifer Aniston’s life and youth tips that are no longer a secret to anyone.