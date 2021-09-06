Jennifer Aniston says she is in a happy moment in her life, and she is ready again to give a new twist to her love life

Jennifer Aniston is ready to fall in love again!

In a new interview with the magazine People, the actress admitted that she is looking for a new partner as long as find its happy ending the old way. That is, without going through online dating.

When asked if she would ever try to use dating apps to change her romantic life, Jennifer Aniston said, categorically:

“Absolutely not. I’m going to stick to normal dating methods. I intend to find someone to ask me out. This is how I would prefer ».

And also regarding a possible remarriage in her future, the actress, 52, responded with a no.

“Oh God, I don’t know. It’s not on my radar. So for the moment I’ll tell you no ».

While she has no plans to walk down the aisle in a white dress again, Aniston has her priorities very clear:

“I am only interested in finding a great partner and living a pleasant life with him in which we have fun with each other “, he said.

“This is all that any of us should hope for. Love doesn’t have to be engraved in stone, let alone in legal documents. ”

Jennifer Aniston talks about how things are with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston’s love life has always been in the spotlight, especially since she became famous as Rachel in Friends.

His first marriage to the star Brad Pitt ended in 2005 after five years, and was – and still is – at the center of international gossip.

Their reunion ai Golden Globes of 2020 sent the web into a jujube soup, and ever since the two ex have met several times, participating together in work events.

In this regard, the actress said that among themselves there is absolutely no embarrassment:

“It was fun. Brad and I are friends – he said – We talk and chat quietly, and there is no strangeness “.

Aniston later married her second husband Justin Theroux in 2016, after five years of attendance. But the two then broke up in 2018.

Despite the two failed marriages, Jennifer Aniston is happy and is still open to the idea of ​​having children and sharing her life with someone special.

For now, however, Aniston says she is in “a really quiet time,” explaining:

“I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me and I have beautiful dogs. I am a very lucky human being “.