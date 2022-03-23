Jennifer Aniston sends a nostalgic message of congratulations to Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston published a series of photographs with Reese Witherspoon, to whom she dedicated a nostalgic message of congratulations. The actress and director celebrated her friend’s birthday by remembering her time in “Friends.”

The pair of actresses have a strong friendship that adds up to more than 20 years together in which they have worked on various projects. After the famous comedy of the 90s “made them sisters”, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon became inseparable in real life.

Recently, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston teamed up for the Apple TV+ show, “The Morning Show”, which has two seasons and a third has been confirmed. This drama has earned the actresses various awards and nominations such as the SAG.

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Reese Witherspoon’s birthday

This March 22, Reese Witherspoon is turning 46 years old, for which colleagues from the middle of the show have dedicated different messages of congratulations to her. Such was the case with Jennifer Aniston who took advantage of her social networks to remember when they were sisters in “Friends”.

Instagram/Friends

“Today is someone’s birthday. my younger sister, co-anchor, confidante. I LOVE YOU, sweet ray of sunshine. Let love rain on you. Happy birthday!” Aniston wrote in the publication that reached more than a million “likes”.