Jennifer Aniston shares Justin Theroux shirtless photo in sweet birthday tribute: “I love you”

Jennifer Aniston Wish her ex boyfriend birthday.

He 52-year-old actress On Tuesday I took to Instagram to wish Justin Theroux happy birthday. The two began dating in 2011, married in 2015 and separated in 2018.

The tribute, which Aniston posted on her Instagram Story, began with a photo of Theroux in a suit sitting next to her dog Kuma.

“Happy Birthday GT,” wrote the “Friends” star on the photo.

Next on the slide was a photo of Theroux, shirtless and in a ridiculous pose wearing a gold ring and white mask.

“Truly one of a kind,” Aniston continues. “I love you!”

Since their separation, the actors have remained close friends and are very supportive of each other. General Christmas greetings are a common occurrence between the two.

In an interview with Respected magazine earlier this year, the “Mosquito Beach” star Opened About Divorce He noted that he and Aniston talked regularly.

“Look, people make novels that make them feel better or make things easier for them,” he explained, referring to rumors that they broke up because she is from the west coast and lives on the east coast. This person loves rock and roll, this person loves jazz. of course! “It is not just the case, it is an oversimplification”.

“I would say we remained friends,” continued the actor. “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We talk via FaceTime, we write to each other ”.

“Like it or not, we haven’t had that dramatic split and we love each other,” he continued. “I am sincere when I say that I love our friendship… It would be a loss if we were not in touch, for me personally. I would think the same for you. “

When we announced their separation in 2018, they insisted they were “determined to maintain the deep respect and love we have for each other.”