Jennifer Aniston shares the easiest trick to give volume to the mane

It is inevitable to think of Jennifer Aniston without her ‘great hair’ coming to mind. For years, the hair that Rachel Green wore in ‘Friends’ was one of the most desired in hairdressers and, although decades have passed, the truth is that today it continues to attract attention and comments. Therefore, if the iconic actress gives us the trick to always wear her hair as beautiful as she is, she has our full attention.

A few months ago, Jennifer added a new success to her professional career by launching her own beauty brand, Lolavie. Now, the actress has shared a tutorial on Instagram in which she teaches her followers how to use one of her products, a leave-in conditioner that the actress applies to the ends for a touch of extra hydration. What we have also taken note of is her very simple trick to get that desired capillary volume that always shines The best of all? It doesn’t take a minute.

While her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, applies the aforementioned product to the ends, Jennifer dries the rest of her hair pointing the dryer nozzle upwards. With this gesture, the actress manages to lift the roots, creating an incredible volume in the hair with little effort. It can not be easier. Thanks Jen!

If you are looking to give your hair more volume, without a doubt you have to sign this simple trick of the actress, but it will also be good for you to know which are the best products for fine hair.