Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston showed how she is at 53 from the beach and without Photoshop

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 2 2 minutes read

The passage of time would not seem to make a dent in the appearance of Jennifer Aniston. The actress who played the character of Rachel in friends shared through his account Instagram some images of his rest days in a paradisiacal destination, enjoying the sun and the sea.

Aniston She showed part of her vacation on the beach through a photo in which she wears a bikini that combines a black upper part with a pink tone at the bottom.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Three very recent fantasy and science fiction movies that you can watch on Netflix

6 mins ago

Review: ‘Till’ Makes Social Drama Personal

17 mins ago

Eva Green dazzles at the presentation of ‘Nocebo’ in Sitges

28 mins ago

Clea DuVall, butt with a possible sequel to ‘Happiest season’

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button