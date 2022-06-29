Jennifer Aniston shows 20 years after Friends that her figure has not changed at all

Jennifer Aniston, American actress, comedian, director and film producer has recently become news because of a dress that her partner would have worn Courtney Cox. in the 1990s Aniston gained worldwide recognition playing Rachel Green in the television series “friends”. This role made him win an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and an Actors Guild Award, and earn a million dollars per episode in the last two seasons.

close friend of AnistonCourteney Cox is an American actress, model, television producer, and film director, best known for her portrayal of Monica Geller on the popular television seriesfriends” and for playing Gale Weathers in the “Scream” movie saga. She was nominated for a Golden Globe as best actress for the television series “Cougar Town” in 2010.

The Serie “friends” was broadcast from 1994 to 2004 so it had a huge impact on fashion. It is so recently Jennifer Aniston She wore a dress that was worn in episode 22 of season 8 of ‘Friends’. The curious thing about it is that originally the dress was not used by Rachel’s character but by Monica’s, which she gave life to. Courtney Cox.

Through your social networks Jennifer Aniston shared a picture of her wearing the dress. To this he added the following message: “Does it look familiar to you? I still have it!” showing Monica’s photo in “friends“, while mentioning the profile of Courtney Cox.

Image: Instagram CHRISMCMILLAN

Jennifer Aniston He had already revealed that he had taken said dress from the wardrobe of “friends”: “I went to her clothing line and pulled out a dress that Monica was wearing…I still have it, I wear it and it fits me well. It’s floral with black lace, little flowers, a V-neckline, and little ruffled cap sleeves.” About it Courtney Cox added: “It’s probably been in and out of style like four times,” to which Aniston He replied: “It will always be in fashion.”