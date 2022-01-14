Jennifer Aniston shows herself without makeup on Instagram: the photo

Jennifer Aniston continues to demonstrate how for her social networks are not the means to appear what it is not: the latest example of this very use Sui generis of Instagram & Co. is the post he shared a few hours ago, the one in which he shows himself without makeup (and even without a haircut, we would dare to add) and in which we do not even see the hand of that other makeup so in vogue on IG, that is the improvement filters.

The actress posted a selfie in which there is no make-up and no retouching. The only thing there is a wonderful Jennifer Aniston who, despite her 52 years, still looks exactly like the Rachel of almost thirty years ago.

The shot is collecting a lot of support on the web, first of all because it proves to be a good example of acceptance that fits into the beautiful and good philosophy of the positive. An important message when it comes from a celeb of her caliber who, thanks to the large following she boasts, can reach many followers to show them that those we mistakenly call imperfections in reality they are the clear sign of the perfection of nature. Or? What makes each of us unique, naturally. The only drawback of this story without filters and without makeup? That of having tagged LolaVie, her new beauty haircare line in the caption … But we are always in Hollywood, so at least a little green in addition to that of nature Rachel Green will also have to see it. The green dollar, of course.

But let’s go back to pure goodness, which today is badly needed: the success of Aniston’s natural selfie is also linked to the fact that it is impossible not to see, almost thirty years after its first appearance, precisely her: our beloved Rachel di Friends!

Look at her (find the post at the bottom of this article): it almost seems to see her through the mythical peephole of Monica’s apartment, while she knocks on her door even before becoming a roommate of her high school partner.

In reality, we know that things did not go this way: Rachel will meet Monica again at Central Perk, the café around which the exploits of one of the most beloved sitcoms in history revolve.

And we also know that in that very first episode that set the tone for the epic of Friends Jennifer Aniston was far from being with a subdued stage look like the one we see her wearing now in the picture (she’s wearing only the towel, which would make Ross’s heart pound).

But Ross’s heart beats all the same in the first episode of Friends, when he sees – and we first meet – Rachel dressed as a bride.