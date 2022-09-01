Jennifer Aniston shows off her hair cut in layers and waves

‘Friends’ fans, stay calm. Jennifer Aniston has only been referred to our beloved Rachel Green with a layered hairstyle and waves. It is certainly taking us back to the old days. Now, to tell you the truth, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Jennifer sporting the iconic ‘Rachel’ haircut. I mean, she already wore her character’s signature bangs hairstyle. And not only have the stars of the series recreated her style from the 90s, even Kourtney Kardashian has followed fashionditching her signature cut for Rachel’s classic layered ‘lob’.

But let’s come back to today because we’ve had another cultural reset. Jennifer’s recent layered look We discovered him through the Instagram account of his hair care brand, LolaVie, with a video demonstrating his otherworldly magical abilities. Check out the ‘reels’ below:

While we pretend their tricks are beyond us (oh the power of technology) what we are most focused on is her soft disheveled waves that add shape to the ends of her hair. We like to call this layered style the ‘feathered’ look. After all, it is a characteristic cut of the 1970s and 1980s.

Fans were also quick to acknowledge the hairstyle., heading over to the comments section to share your thoughts. One of them says, “Okay, can we talk about how obsessed I am when she does her hair like that? Prettier!!!” Another wrote: “RACHEL GREEN ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” While another fan said, “I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS AND JEN.” Someone else wrote: “I love you so much my JA and thank you for creating this amazing #LolaLove line that saves us from having a bad hair day!…”.

Clearly, LolaVie is on to something, if this hair result is anything to go by. I’ll be right back, I’m going to stock up on all of her items…