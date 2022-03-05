Jennifer Aniston shows what types of shorts look good at 50

Jennifer Aniston She is not only one of the best actresses of Hollywoodis also a fashion reference at 53 years old.





And the actress has the best stylethe more elegant and modern, with which he gives fashion classes and sets trends.

Skirts, dresses, jeans, and shorts, They are just some of the clothes that remembered her Rachel from friends leads and also teaches how wear them with elegance and sensuality.





One of her favorite clothes are the shortswhom many fear to take to the fiftybut Jennifer teaches what types of shorts are ideal to wear at this age, without looking vulgar.

The looks with shorts with which Jennifer Aniston imposes fashion

denim shorts

The famous loves to wear modern and sexy looks with denim shorts, combining them in a chic and comfortable way.







Jennifer has worn denim shorts with black t-shirt and low sandals, and also with wide striped blouse, with high sandals.

It all depends on the occasion, whether it is more casual or formal, and you have also added some accessories What hat, for a chic and sophisticated look.





white shorts

Jennifer Aniston has made it clear to us that we must stop fearing the white, and take shorts in this tone, which add elegance and modernity to the look.





For this reason, he has worn these shorts with high beige sandals, t-shirt, hat and belt, looking modern and chic at 53.

You can also take them with white sneakers if you want a more comfortable and equally modern look, or with flats.





Bermuda

The shorts they are one of the most elegant and chic to wear at 50 or more, and this is what he proved Jennifer Aniston.





The actress has taken them with beige shirts or t-shirt and espadrilles, wearing her hair down and complementing it with a bag.





There are no limits to wearing shorts at 50, the important thing is that you know how to combine them with sophisticated and modern clothes, and you feel comfortable with your look.