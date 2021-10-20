News

Jennifer Aniston super fan of Foo Fighters: photos with Dave Grohl are exciting

Friends’ beloved Rachel Green and the frontman of Foo Fighters, but also the former drummer of Nirvana and the ex-girlfriend of Brad Pitt how you want to decline the sum does not change and if the addition is commutative the result will always be the same. In particular Jennifer Aniston and Dave Grohl they are a pairing that has conquered everyone. Their hug in the photo appeared on the actress’s social profiles, sending Instagram into a tailspin.

Jennifer Aniston and Dave Grohl together on the set of The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston shared with his followers all the excitement of having received a “surprise visit” from his favorite rock band, the Foo Fighters, on the set of his series, The Morning Show. A gesture of mutual esteem and friendship that warmed the hearts of the followers of both stars, on the one hand the boundless audience of Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters, on the other, the actress’s aficionados. But above all of Jennifer Aniston, always “super fan” of the well-known singer. The photo while hugging Dave Grohl and the others with the rest of the band, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, are images that warm the heart.

Photo: Instagram

