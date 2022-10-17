Jennifer Aniston supports David Schwimmer, the actor criticizes Kanye West for his “divisive and ignorant” anti-Semitic statements

Jennifer Aniston supported her co-star from friendsDavid Schwimmer, criticizing rapper Kanye West for his anti-Semitic tweets.

On Saturday, October 8, West, who legally changed his name to Ye, wrote in a since-deleted tweet: “I’m a little sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going to activate threat level 3 against the JEWISH PEOPLE.” ”.

He added: “The funny thing is that I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because black people are Jewish too. You guys have played me and tried to block anyone who opposes your agenda.”

On Tuesday, October 11, Schwimmer shared his thoughts on how “anti-Semitism is on the rise globally.”

“Jews make up just 2.4 percent of the US population, yet are victims of more than 60 percent of all religious hate crimes,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The 55-year-old actor condemned West for his recent anti-Semitic comments, calling him “bigot.”

“Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there’s no question he’s a bigot,” Schwimmer said. “Your hate speech of him calls for violence against Jews. If you interpret his words differently and defend him, guess what? You’re racist”.

“If we don’t criticize someone as influential as Kanye for his divisive, ignorant and anti-Semitic words, then we are complicit. Silence is complicity.

The Independent has contacted Ye’s representatives for comment.

Other personalities who have condemned West for his comments include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Lizzo.

“There is no place in this country or in the world for anti-Semitism,” AOC wrote in a tweet late Sunday. “It is important to see how damaging and dangerous Kanye’s words are, not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters and brothers, but also to our collective society in general. We must reject this [emoji de basura] wherever we see it.”

John Legend, a longtime friend of West’s, was also highly critical of his comments.

“Strange how all these ‘free and independent thinkers’ always end up just like old school racists and anti-Semites,” the musician wrote on Twitter.