Jennifer Aniston, the actress’s reaction to her TikTok lookalike: “I’m shocked”

Jennifer Aniston recently had her say about the video of her famous TikTok lookalike, saying she was shocked by the incredible resemblance.

An American mom convinced the entire web that she was Jennifer Aniston thanks to a video posted on TikTok that immediately went viral; we later found that the double of the actress said she was “displaced” by her own video because of the incredible similarity.

Lisa Tranel, on Instagram she_plusthree, has totaled almost 7 million views with her video in which she quotes a few lines from Jennifer’s character in Friends. “I want to quit“Rachel says in a 1997 episode speaking to Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox.”But then I think I should hold on. ”

After Lisa’s incredible resemblance to Jennifer amazed the star’s millions of fans around the globe, during a new interview to be published by InStyle Magazine, a reporter decided to ask Anistons herself for her verdict.

“A friend sent it to me, I looked at it and was shocked“admitted Jennifer Aniston.”Lisa is not exactly the same as me, but of all the people who over the years have been defined as my double, she is undoubtedly the one who has come closest. When they tell you you have a lookalike you look at her and sometimes you say ‘Thank you?’. ‘”