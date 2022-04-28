Jennifer Aniston: the bow fashion that imposed in the 90s and that revives for spring 2022

Jennifer Aniston She made a statement in the ’90s playing Rachel Green and now she’s back for spring 2022. It’s all about the bun to keep your hair up but at the same time messy and casual.

To achieve this, they influence layers of Rachel’s haircut and the meticulous gradient of each one. All this is adapted to the features of Jennifer Aniston, which is why it was one of the most repeated requests in beauty salons.

This is the fashion that Jennifer Aniston imposed

This influence it was used to create pigtails, semi-updos and bows, which fans also wanted to copy. One of the most requested hairstyles was the chignon for which hundreds of bobby pins were not used, although they were necessary.

Everything made it seem like the bun Rachel just needed a huge hair clip. This clip was used to collect from the nape of the neck to the crown and thus keep her hair fixed while some light strands were falling out in a casual style.

The style It has gone through various actresses from Julia Roberts, Claudia Schiffer and Pamela Anderson. Now TikTok has become the ideal platform to revive this hairstyle and give tips to achieve it.

