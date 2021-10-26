Jennifer Aniston, the fitness routine to copy

Seeing how fit it is Jennifer Aniston at the age of 52 it can only make us want to imitate his fitness routine and “see the effect it does”. Once the unpleasant little voice that tells us that if the Californian actress is so perfectly slim and toned it is only thanks to her staff of coaches, private chefs, masseurs, beauty consultants, it is worth focusing on what she is. in our power to do for achieve his muscular strength and his well-designed silhouette. This is what a young journalist of the magazine thought Insider, which decided that for a week she would follow through and through Jennifer Aniston’s training, personally testing its feasibility and, above all, reporting its effects.

What it means to train for a week like Jennifer Aniston

Exactly, what are the trainings chosen by the blonde Jennifer Aniston? It all lies in intelligently mixing workouts of completely different intensities, in a beneficial rotation. The “guinea pig” of this experiment has started the week with strength training, focused on weight lifting, with the involvement of all muscle groups. On Tuesday, finding himself with the muscles in small pieces, he found great benefit in one cardio session followed by yoga and stretching exercises. Wednesday was dedicated to abdominal muscles, always starting with a warm-up phase with skipping rope. Abdomen on fire, but how much satisfaction! On Thursday morning the alarm went off early and, despite the pain in every part of the body, the journalist took the time to do cardio on the elliptical bike, the advantage of which is to make about 80% of the muscles work.

The fifth day was the turn of theresistance training with elastic bands, anything but rose water as we tend to mistakenly believe. On Saturday the adrenaline went up to 1000, thanks to 45 minutes of non-stop boxing, ideal not only for burning calories, but also and above all to get rid of all traces of stress and repressed anger. On Sunday, the journalist – exhausted, but happy – she turned to yoga, stretching the muscles and training balance and flexibility. The verdict? “I really enjoyed following Aniston’s fitness routine. I particularly appreciated the variety of exercises, because it allows you not to get bored and not to give up halfwayto. With some adjustments in terms of timing and intensity, I confirm that this is a training suitable for everyone “.

To enhance the effects of training

As the beautician Angela Noviello, head of the beauty division of Milano Estetica explains, “for those who practice sports on a daily basis and want to optimize the effects of physical activity, I recommend a weekly shaping effect treatment with a focus on the most difficult area of ​​the body to shape. For one person it may be the abdomen, for another the inner thighs. No machinery: once the area to be treated has been identified, a generous amount of lactic acid-based exfoliator, massaging a quarter of an hour to renew the skin and allow a penetration of the cosmetic active ingredients that will be applied later. After this step we move on to the stratification of a slimming, draining or firming thermogenic preparation, as needed, wrapping the area to create additional heat and dissolve the fat cells, removing toxins and stagnant liquids. At the end of the laying (about 20 minutes), everything is removed and you notice an unequivocal reduction of centimeters, as well as a strong sense of heat, a sign that the active ingredients are still burning fat and moving waste. “Go on like this!

