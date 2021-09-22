Jennifer Aniston, the love message to the ex Justin Theroux

Every two by three there is a gossip about Jennifer Aniston and the potential flashback with one of her exes. And U.S? Well we always believe in it and we cheer for her, because Jen’s palmares are really great. There is the Brad Pitt team, as well as those who in recent weeks have cheered for David Schwimmer, the Ross of Friends with which it seemed love had finally blossomed. Finally there are the incurable romantics who dream of reunion with ex-husband Justin Theroux. Well, Jennifer Aniston’s latest love message via social media is directed to him.

The actress and screenwriter became a steady couple in 2011 and theirs finally felt like the mature love Aniston needed after her break-up with Brad Pitt. To unite them, a sincere friendship and a passion for four-legged friends. Marriage in 2015 and separation in 2018 do not change the mutual affection that the two continue to feel for each other, so much so that, at the time of the divorce, they affirm as today, a deep friendship continues to bind them, also testified to the sweet birthday dedication that Theroux had made to Jen for her 52 years.

Here is Jennifer Aniston giving yet another proof of their harmony (or a return of the flame?) writing a message full of love for Theroux. The actress has posted on Instagram a story in which Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma appear, in a nice pose at the kitchen table: both in suits sit holding their paw uh hand before starting to dine. Jen couldn’t resist the tenderness of the shot and reposted it, writing, “I love what these two are doing to help ‘the people who help the puppies who help the people.’ Yesterday they helped save 60 dogs at Austin Pets Alive. “.

Jennifer Aniston refers to the collaboration between Justin Theroux and the Austin Pets Alive organization, which just like Kuma, helps save pets located in the Austin area. Like this Theroux’s commitment to the four-legged world once again breaks through Jen’s heart, who supports the ex-husband without worrying about the rumors. In all of this Justin appreciates and re-shares Jen’s story by adding a little heart. Friendship or love?

