Jennifer Aniston, the reunion and those pregnancy rumors that hurt her

IS in a truth interview that America’s sweetheart takes a few pebbles out of her shoe and has her say on how hard it was not to collapse in some moments

“For the record, I’m not pregnant. What I am is fed up. We are complete with or without a partner, with or without a child. We can decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone. But I’m not looking for motherhood because somehow I feel incomplete. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get our “happily ever after”“.

These claims are of Jennifer Aniston which, speaking to the The Hollywood Reporter of her private life, and above all of the many assumptions that circulated about the (various) alleged pregnancies, explained how these gossip was very painful for her.

The star of the Morning Show pointed out how today feel like a woman who is complete, fulfilled and fully aware of what life has given her. He no longer needs the consent of others, nor does he want to submit to the twisted logic of Hollywood and its surroundings or to the constant chatter that the media and social networks have accustomed us to. “What the tabloids and the media have done to the private lives of famous people, social media is now doing to all normal people. I don’t know why there is such a cruel streak in society“.

At 52 the Rachel Green of Friends he manages to see things with more clarity and to take criticism with the necessary distance so as to finally remove a few pebbles from his shoes: “People certainly project their expectations onto you. I was very angry when they claimed that I had preferred a career to my children… but you know nothing about me, about my state of health, whether I can have children or not“.

Not to mention the chatter that revolved around her ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux: treatments that could have thrown her into total despair (and sometimes it has happened), but that have made her even stronger, also testing the bond with them that she now considers great friends.

It was the return to the set of one of the most beloved sitcoms ever that reopened these old wounds: “The journey back in time was very difficult. I hadn’t thought that I would find myself exactly in the time and place where the most beautiful but also the hardest moment of my life had been the protagonist. Back then I thought that everything was in front of me and that life would be simply wonderful. But then I went through the most painful moment“.

“But if those things hadn’t happened to me, I wouldn’t be the woman I am today “, proudly points out the actress who in January won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.