Jennifer Aniston – The village idiot

All of us in life have certainties, only to discover that we can be blatantly wrong, as in the case of Jennifer Aniston, who until the age of twenty is convinced that she is not very intelligent, collecting suffering and humiliations.

She was born in Los Angeles in 1969 to an actor father and model mother who divorced when she was eleven. Immediately Jennifer, in her studies, struggles with reading and learning, not only in school but also in her acting courses who starts dating at that age but does not give her any satisfaction. Whatever she does, she doesn’t feel as comfortable as her friends do.

When he finishes his theatrical studies he makes his debut in small productions but without success and the few certainties he possesses collapse together withself-esteem. Thus begins to wonder if she is stupid and what is different from others. Her mother and father also treated her with disdain. In an interview he said that one day at the table his parents got up exclaiming: “ We get up, you have nothing interesting to tell us anyway “. The relationship with the mother has always been complicated, it is she herself who tells:

“She was very critical of me, as she was a model and she was always wonderful. I was not, I never was. She was also very ruthless. Once I raised my voice, I yelled at my mom, and she gave me looked at and burst out laughing. She was laughing at me to answer my screams and it was like a punch in the stomach. “

But at the age of twenty he discovers the truth during an eye examination. AND dyslexic and has a lazy eye. It is a liberation from those mistaken beliefs about oneself that have conditioned her life up to that moment.

The redemption arrives immediately, in 1993 he participates in auditions for the television series Friends and is taken in the role of Rachel, one of the protagonists. The series is so successful that it is produced for ten seasons and enters homes all over the world. The rest becomes history, many awards and recognitions, becomes a world star even receiving a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame, gets married with Brad Pitt, become one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood and more. Today she is always on the crest of the wave, self-confident, professionally satisfied and always very beautiful.

The girl who considered herself “the village idiot” has become a genius of the world.