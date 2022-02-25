Jennifer Aniston: this is the salad she ate for 10 years | Celebs U

Karen Garcia

Internet users picked up the ‘Friends’ actress’s recipe.

Jennifer Aniston It has become an example to follow for many people, and it is that it is one of the famous Hollywood that has shown that it does not matter what they say. And not only that, but also, the 53-year-old actress has known how to stay in good health, in addition to having an enviable figure.

And now, a TikTok user recalled an interview from a few years ago where Courtney Cox, who was her partner on the ‘Friends’ series, revealed that for 10 years she and Jennifer ate a salad, with which they stayed in shape.

“It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer made with turkey bacon, chick peas and I don’t know what else. She has a way with food, because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it had better be a good one.” Cox said in an interview for the Los Angeles Times.

And it was in 2015, that Aniston, as part of a promotional, shared the recipe for her “perfect salad”, which had ingredients: “bulgur, onion, parsley, mint, chopped pistachios, diced cucumber, chickpeas and feta cheese” . This is considered a Cobb salad.

Now, Internet users are replicating the Cobb salad dish, whose original version includes different ingredients such as bacon, chicken breast, boiled egg, avocado and cheese. But