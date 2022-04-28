Jennifer Aniston: three SECRETS of the actress to have a figure of envy at 53 years

Jennifer Aniston He is one of the most beloved celebrities in Hollywood, since he has stood out both on television and in the cinema, in addition to standing out for his sympathy.

Without a doubt, it is one of the stars that also has dazzled with her beauty and figurebecause at 53 years old he looks more radiant than ever.

Currently, it has one of the most enviable figures and everyone wants to know what its secrets to stay as we saw it in its first steps in the middle.

Secrets of Jennifer Aniston to have a figure of envy

Cardio

The routines of cardio They are the most basic of what the actress usually does, since it is something she practices every day and tries to find different ways to do it so as not to get bored.

The protagonist of “Friends” created her own routine, which consists of dividing the exercises into three in a total of 45 minutes, where she practices spinning, elliptical machine and running.

Although each set seems little, in reality it is more than enough if it is done with the necessary power. The producer also includes boxing in her routine because of its intensity that allows you to burn up to 600 calories.

Mental health

The star usually performs certain activities that are related to taking care of his mental health, one of them is to meditatewrite in an intimate diary as a therapeutic way to let off steam.

Likewise, one of the ways to relax is to drink a maca (Peruvian tuber) and cocoa smoothie, which provides antioxidant properties, as well as increased energy.

collagen

Aniston is also a businesswoman and is part of a firm that has products with collagen as a supplement and other substances to improve elastin and support the structure of the dermis.

