Jennifer Aniston today, age and career

Jennifer Aniston is an actress and producer who became popular thanks to the TV series “Friends”

Let’s find out more about hers career.

Biography

Jennifer was born in Los Angeles in 1969 (he turned 52 on 11 February last).

At just 11 he begins to study theater and figurative arts and subsequently graduated from the High School for the Performing Arts in New York. The real opportunity will come in 1993 when he presents himself at the auditions of a new television series which then had a global success: “Friends“. Will play the role of Rachel Green that will make it known and loved by the public since 1994 to 2004, year of closure of the series.

We have also seen her in some successful films including “A Week From God” with Jim Carrey, “I hate you, I leave you, you …”, “My wife to pretend”, “The Good Girl”. In 2019 we saw her in the television series “The Morning Show”. The actress has been included several times in the ranking of the most beautiful women in the world and in 2011 she was declared the sexiest woman of all time from Men’s Health magazine.

Private life

As for private life, Jennifer Aniston had her own relation more important with the actor Brad Pitt with whom she was together from 1998 to 2005, the year of the separation. The two got married in 2000 to Malibu after three years of engagement. In 2015, however, she married the actor and director Justin Theroux with whom you are separate In the 2018.

