Jennifer Aniston today explains why she had no children

“For the record, I’m not pregnant. I’m very tired. The press tries to find out whether or not I am pregnant millions of times, driven by the prejudice that women are somehow incomplete or unsuccessful, nor can they be happy, if they are not married and with children. We are complete. With or without a partner. With or without a baby. We decide what is beautiful and right when it comes to our bodies. “Thus spoke Jennifer Aniston with theHuffington Post in 2016 and five years later nothing has changed. Unfortunately. On the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, which awarded her with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at the ceremony dedicated to the most powerful women in entertainment, the actress talked about herself without filters, removing a few pebbles from her shoe. From the reunion of Friends that it was “emotionally difficult” under the media pressure of her non-motherhood passing through the dinners Suday Funday at his home where he cooks for friends Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and their families, arranging everything so that everyone “feels comfortable and has fun” and the difficult relationship with his mother.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Will I still have twins? Will I be a mother at 52?”, Jen told THR returning to the topic of her motherhood which continues to be associated with her name on media and social networks. The talk about her hypothetical decision not to have children “so as not to sacrifice her career” hurt her most. Jen lashed out at people who allow themselves to talk about her private life knowing practically nothing of her “personal and medical” history, calling all the rampant chatter “painful” and “unpleasant”. Treatment that not all the women of the show have had to suffer perhaps due to their strength and determination: “Dolly Parton had no children and yet no one tried to put her back to the wall”, said the unforgettable Rachel.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A reflection that led to underlining the “double standard” which many men benefit from, translated gender gap always and in any case. “Men can marry as often as they want, they can marry women [più giovani] between 20 or 30 years. Women, on the other hand, are not authorized to do so “said Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. A sword of Damocles that was previously in the hands of the media and which today has passed to social users, “so it’s just a kind of handing over in a sense”, he explained talking about social hatred, “and I don’t know why there is such a cruel streak in society, I often wonder what they get from behaving like this. “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

No victimhood, mind you, also because it is the attitude that Jennifer hates most of all. The same one that had his mother Nancy Dow with whom he had a turbulent relationship all his life: “I knew that this person with his victimhood was giving me an example of what I never wanted to be, and never will be”, he confessed, “I think it is toxic and its capable of eroding your bowels and your soul”. Hence the drive to escape and find “a creative outlet” to be something else. To conclude a thrust in Hollywood that today “is no longer so fascinating”, because “it is slowly turning into a question of followers on TikTok and Instagram” with talent overshadowed by the number of followers. And if she says so close to 40 million followers, we have to believe her …

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The Italian who married the last Tsar READ NOW The desperate protests of Afghan women READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io