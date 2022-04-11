jennifer aniston trending

Jennifer Aniston: always keep yourself beautiful like her. Although she is over 40, the beautiful ex of Brad Pitt continues to look as beautiful as she did 20 years ago. She discovers all her secrets that keep her beautiful and youthful and how to put them into practice.

You don’t need to suffer too much… but you do need to be orderly, if you want to maintain your youthful appearance for a long time, you shouldn’t wait for your years to come, now is the time and if you follow the advice of a star who was able to conquer Brad’s heart, as is the case with Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston is already in her mid-forties… but you can’t tell where you look at her and she has no problem sharing her secrets with us. So she notes:

Drink water, “of course, lots of water! I drink about three liters of water a day”, is a habit of the diva, who also seeks to have an eight-hour day of sleep to recover from the day’s activities. She tells us herself.

Who was one of the stars of the successful series “Friends”, is a devotee of yoga, an exercise that, due to its benefits, should be practiced at any age, provides flexibility, and connects the body with the mind.

She, Jennifer Ansiston also practices on the treadmill, elliptical bike and spinning, in addition to performing 20 cardio exercises that complete her daily routine. It’s great for your heart.

Jennifer Aniston knows that feeding ourselves properly makes us maintain a fresh and youthful appearance throughout life. She loves salads, that’s why she prepares a wide variety of them based on her favorite book for it ‘My favourite recipe’, although she likes to experiment . One of her favorites, she says, is “The pasta salad, broccoli and celery with basil, I love it.” Hmm..! and how not if she sounds delicious.

If you have no idea how to prepare healthy meals, then we leave you some foolproof options:

He does not despise snacks between meals, but they must be healthy. Jennifer Aniston confessed in an interview: “I love peaches, when it’s season, with a piece of cheese,” confesses the star, perhaps for all this her figure looks enviable.

Do you find it difficult to carry? Just think of the benefits and that will motivate you to follow in their footsteps. And for sure you do maintain a beautiful and youthful appearance for life. Checked.

