Jennifer Aniston trusts this £14 skincare savior for blemish-free skin

ads

One of Hollywood’s most beloved beauty icons, when Jennifer Aniston talks skincare, we listen.

RELATED: 14 ​​Beauty Products Jennifer Aniston Can’t Live Without

Revered for her ageless, radiant complexion, the Friends star uses a balanced mix of high-end and drugstore products to keep her skin beautiful and glowing, and it turns out one of them costs just £14.90.

Loading player…

LOOK: Jennifer Aniston films health trick

Speaking about her skincare regimen, Jennifer previously told Elle that she’s just as blemish-prone as the rest of us, as hard as that may seem to believe.

Explaining how it combats the signs of acne, Jennifer said:

MORE: Jennifer Aniston Shines in Gorgeous Candid White Bikini Photos

SHOP: Jennifer Aniston’s favorite hairbrush is just £9, and Amazon shoppers love it

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, £14.90 / $18.04, Amazon

BUY NOW

“First I roll my eyes and get upset, and usually put on some kind of drying lotion. I don’t choose it, though I used to. Mario Badescu has a great drying lotion that I have used for years and years. «

A popular solution, Jen’s favorite anti-pimple lotion has become a cult beauty favorite, and she’s not the only celeb to use it. Kylie Jenner, Drew Barrymore and more are also fans.

Renowned for its ability to help dry out surface blemishes overnight, Mario Badescu’s formula combines salicylic acid, sulfur and zinc oxide to help remove skin impurities while you sleep.

Easy to use, after cleansing and toning your skin at night, simply dip a cotton swab into the pink sediment at the bottom of the bottle and apply directly to the surface blemish, making sure not to rub or dab on skin injured. After that, all you have to do is let the solution dry and rinse it off in the morning.

The actress never fails to show off a flawless complexion.

One of Amazon’s most popular beauty buys, it even received over 20,000 five-star ratings, as well as endless rave reviews.

One reads:

“I have suffered from acne since I was a teenager and have tried EVERY lotion and potion out there. This is the only thing that prevents my spots from turning into the huge mountains that form naturally. It dries them out without making my skin peel and minimizes them quickly. If you have adult acne (or any type of acne), I recommend you try this.”

Meanwhile, a second customer wrote:

“This is amazing for drying and removing stains. Nothing is a miracle cure but it is the best I have found and I have tried MANY products to get rid of pimples and blemishes.”

The selection of HELLO! it’s editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items that our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a portion of sales or other compensation from links on this page. For more information, visit our FAQ page.

ads