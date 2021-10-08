Jennifer Aniston unveils her favorite hair product

Celebrity secrets are endless, but when it comes to their evergreen beauty, many prefer to share rather than hide. AND Jennifer Aniston, who made her hair a real trend in the 90s, has revealed which product she can’t do without. Or rather, it was her legendary hair stylist who revealed the mystery. It all started with Friends, a very popular sitcom of the 90s where the character of Aniston launched a real fashion that responds to the name of Rachel Cut. An iconic haircut, layered and of medium height, which has captured the interest of the whole world. And the credit goes to Chris McMillan, which has followed it ever since.

Jennifer Aniston is the favorite hair product

Jennifer Aniston can’t do without one hair product, according to Chris McMillan. The latter, in fact, said that his loyal client often and willingly uses it Volume Spray by Sisley Paris, perfect for giving volume and texture to your hair. How is it used? Being a spray, it will need to be sprayed directly on the hair and the result will be immediate. This product immediately supports the hair from the root and returns a anti-plate result long lasting. It is easily applied to wet hair, just before drying with a brush and hairdryer. However, the cost is somewhat limiting, as this product is worth 73 euros on the market.

And to think that just a few weeks ago, Jennifer Aniston launched her premiere beauty line dedicated precisely to hair. The brand is called LolaVie and his job is eco-friendly. “Our products are made with natural ingredients derived from plants, without parabens, silicones, sulfates, phthalates and gluten-free … and of course we are vegan and cruelty-free“, Specifies the brand. The first product presented by LolaVie is the Glossing Detangler, a detangling spray to be sprayed on the hair.

