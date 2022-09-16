Jennifer Aniston uploads a photo in the shower and David Schwimmer falls in love with the fans of ‘Friends’

Lovers of ‘Friends’ have had a moment on social networks that has reawakened their nostalgia by remembering the iconic relationship of two of the main characters: Rachel Green and Ross Geller. A year ago all of them were able to enjoy the reunion of the actors in a special broadcast on HBO, but since Jennifer Aniston opened her Instagram account, many are also looking for references to fiction or jokes between original cast members in each of his Instagram posts.

And that is precisely what they have found this very week with a couple of images shared first by Aniston herself and later by David Schwimmer, the man who gave life to Ross in the series. In the first, published by the actress, appears in the shower as part of a promotional campaign of its line of skin and hair care products. “something is coming”, he wrote to accompany the photograph next to the date on which he would launch a new shampoo and conditioner.

Schwimmer, faithful to the humor that has always characterized him and that he boasts so much about on social networks, simply kept the first part and He decided to answer, although he did it in his own way and in a big way. The actor also shared a photograph in the shower, although in his case with a less artistic pose, closing his eyes tightly and pressing his lips together while the soap sought a space on his face to sneak through.

Schwimmer, also in the shower as an answer

However, what caught the most attention was the message he chose to accompany the image, a small text in which he mentioned Jennifer Aniston and He launched the joke taking advantage of the “something is coming” that he shared: “A towel I hope”, blurted out the one in charge of getting into Ross’s skin. The particular way of responding to him dazzled the faithful followers of ‘Friends’, and proof of this is the almost 1.4 million likes who received the post.

Aniston did not want to stop the thing there and also responded to her partner’s publication: “Schwim! Trying to steal the spotlight from me?”, he expressed. The two lived a great story in ‘Friends’, but the most surprising thing is that the crush crossed the screen. They confessed this after the reunion, but they never kissed off filming. “At one point we both had a major crush on each other, but it was like two ships passing because there was always one of us who was in a relationship and we never crossed that line.”