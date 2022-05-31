Jennifer Aniston uses Friends to joke about Brad Pitt’s divorce

Jennifer Anistonused the series finale friendsto make an analogy of her divorce with the actor Brad Pitt. The star, who usually doesn’t touch on this subject, spoke in a good-natured way about her ex.

The two, who were married for five years, took a great friendship from the old relationship. But it’s only now, seventeen years after the separation, that the actress talks about the matter in such a relaxed way publicly.

during the program The Ellen DeGeneres Showthe presenter recalled that the actress was the first participant in her program, which debuted nineteen years ago.

She questioned the star about the process of having to say goodbye to the popular sitcom after so long. Among other things, Jennifer said working on another project next was important so she didn’t get depressed.

”I did a movie called Separated by Marriage, so I kind of embraced the ending,” he confessed.

Ellen then said that Jennifer was the first participant on her show, which debuted nineteen years ago, and recalled the amusing interview where the two discussed the placement of a toilet paper roll in the bathroom.

In addition to the film, the actress also mentioned the end of the marriage, to justify the phase she had to overcome.

”Well, I got a divorce and went to therapy,” he joked.

Brad and Jennifer met in the late nineties and were together until 2005, when they divorced.

At the time, several rumors pointed to the actress Angelina Jolie as the pivot of separation. She and the star were in the middle of filming the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith at the time, and took up the relationship shortly after.

Ten years later, Jennifer also remarried, with the actor Justin Theroux (The Girl on the Train).

Currently, both she and Brad have split from their respective partners. The pair, who have a good relationship, came to work again on a script reading, in 2020, Picardias Estudantis.

At the time, fans who still hope for a return, believed that the reunion could bring the couple closer.

The actor Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club), who also participated in the work, even declared that he felt a ”sexual tension” between them, after being questioned by an internet user.

”If I could feel the heat through the screen? It was so palpable, so palpable,’ she said.

According to sources close to the artists, Brad is having a new relationship with a Swedish singer. Already a romance between Jennifer and David Schwimmer came to be announced, but was denied by the actress.

