Jennifer Aniston Uses This Serum Stick Before ‘The Morning Show’ – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Aniston uses this serum stick while prepping to film ‘The Morning Show’ and it’s very moisturizing!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. learn more about Our Policies and Reviews,

Jennifer Aniston The Apple TV series looks as shiny as ever The Morning Show And she gave us a peek at some of her makeup artist’s products Angela Levin Use it to make sure it’s fresh and ready before filming. In a behind-the-scenes Instagram story on set, she showed off the iconic Tatcha The Serum stick to, which will provide ultimate shine and smooth dry fine lines. This unique serum is applied via a wand and is the best way to moisturize when your skin feels extra dry — and it’s Jennifer Aniston approved!

Buy Tatcha The Serum Stick for $49 on Amazon today!

This serum is 60% squalane and Japanese lemon balm, which has been used for centuries in Japanese culture to help soothe inflammation and reduce UV damage that can show signs of aging. The ingredients in the balm target all the right areas – whether it’s signs of aging or dehydrated skin, it does it all! It’s the perfect preparation for your makeup and is the best base – it melts easily into your clean skin and prevents makeup from settling into fine lines, making it easy to blend. Not only does it work great under makeup, but it can also go over makeup to refresh dry spots. It is very lightweight and instantly retains moisture – this is one skin care product that you must include in your skin care routine.

Jennifer isn’t the only one who can’t live without this serum stick — many Amazon customers are definitely buying it again. “I love it. It’s perfect for travel and on-the-go use. It feels very comfortable and satisfying to use,” one reviewer wrote. Another said, “I love this stick! Whether I wear it under makeup or use it alone. “My friend complimented me on how amazing my skin looks.”