Jennifer Aniston uses ZIIP, the mini beauty device that is changing the face of the divas of…

Actress Jennifer Aniston has declared herself a fan of ZIIP, a mini beauty device that has become the most sought after by celebrities, since it helps to tone and rejuvenate the skin, achieving an immediate ‘lifting’ effect without the need to resort to to much more invasive treatment. This device, also used by Kim Kardashian and other celebrities, bases its operation on the sending of nanocurrents and microcurrents in variable waves that manage to increase communication between cells, cellular energy and skin repair.

According to the information provided by its manufacturers, the amount of ATP (a molecule of natural origin that is responsible for providing useful energy for the regeneration of cells and muscles) decreases considerably over the years. However, scientific studies have determined that the moderate use of electrical shocks on the skin can help increase the rate of ATP by 500%, and that is what ZIIP tries to achieve.

In addition, they also promise that this device is capable of toning and rejuvenating the skin by stimulating the production of elastin and collagen, through a professional facial treatment without the need to leave home, since the use of ZIIP manages to revitalize and tighten the wing face skin with the help of an electrical charge with a relaxing effect with which visible effects can be achieved from the first day.



zip

Also, despite being a technological gadget, the truth is that it is very easy to use, since it has a mobile application where you can find different videos, of moderate duration, in which they explain the different treatments that can be done with this new device. Depending on the personal objective of each user, you can choose between the different options included in this device, such as: sculpting, lifting, revitalizing and creating the ‘lifting’ effect. Thanks to the help of these simple tutorials you will be able to create an entire personalized skincare routine from the comfort of your home.

This device was designed by Melanie Simon, a famous stylist of international renown, who managed to adapt the functions of some equipment used in professional aesthetics in a small portable device for home use. According to the official page of the product, it is recommended that this small device be used together with the ‘Golden conductive gel’, of the same brand, to achieve a better production of elastin and collagen in the skin. The ZIIP together with the specialized gel has a cost of 592 euros, although they can also be purchased separately through the brand’s website or through Amazon.

Both Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian and Leslie Mann consider this new device as “the holy grail of facial care products”, thus becoming the best beauty secret for those who want to enjoy the benefits of professional treatments without the need to go to aesthetics, thus saving a great deal of time and money.