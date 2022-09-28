Jennifer Aniston walks through New York and surprises with her jovial look

The ’90s established Jennifer Aniston as one of the most iconic stars in Hollywood. And the actress has managed to stay in force until today.

With unparalleled elegance, beauty and talent, the actress remains among the benchmarks of acting and fashion in the industry. And she never ceases to amaze us with her marked style that combines the classics with the new trends.

In one of her recent appearances, during the filming set of “The Morning Show”, the star of Friends left us breathless with an indestructible look.

The Image Direct/The Grosby Group

Marking her career as Rachel Green, Jen has managed to get into the heart of the public, but also among the referents of fashion and style. One that remains in force to this day.

In love with timeless and classic garments, Jen proved once again that her stylistic impulses are on point. Because no one could look better in a pair of blue bell-bottom jeans than her.

And he reflected it with his latest outfit. Wearing a black lapel blazer and a black turtleneck, he set the trend on the streets of New York. The actress added black suede boots that stylized her figure and a pair of gold-framed crystal glasses, combined with the rest of the accessories.

Backgrid/The Grosby Group

The style was sober, but very elegant and modern. With basics that we all have in the closet and that, combined to perfection, can give a totally successful result for any occasion.

During filming, Jen was accompanied by her co-star Jon Hamm. While driving a silver Porsche. They were accompanied by the camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.

Mega/The Grosby Group

The cast is currently filming the third season of the series, which premiered its first installment in 2019.

