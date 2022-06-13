Jennifer Aniston wants a change for her character on “The Morning Show”

American actress Jennifer Aniston wants Alex, her character on “The Morning Show,” to find love in the third season of the Apple TV+ original series.

The star of “Friends” made reference to the personal facet of the presenter she embodies during the panel of the “For Your Consideration” event, last Saturday, June 11.

The plot of the series follows the lives of two American morning television anchors, and how that field of work can become chaotic, toxic and competitive.

Reese Witherspoon plays Aniston’s partner. Steve Carrell and Billy Crudup are also part of the main cast of the fiction.

“I would love to see Alex in private, to know what he is like and to explore that aspect of his life, that clumsy but fun attempt,” said the artist.

Likewise, Jennifer Aniston specified that beyond a partner, she would like to see her character “maybe even try to find a human connection, a love connection of some kind.”

On the other hand, the remembered Rachel Green from “Friends” suggested that the dedication that Alex uses in his role as a journalist takes time away from other things, in this case a romantic relationship.

“How do you maintain what you have built for 15 years? This career, with the need to be relevant and respected, that’s a full-time job, I don’t know how it’s going to knock down that wall, “he said.

camaraderie and fun

Another of the themes that emerged during the aforementioned event was the chemistry of Jennifer and Reese during the filming of their scenes together. «The most fun to record were the discussions. Because they’re not really friends if you don’t have a giant fight, you know? »Said who gave life to Elle Woods in« Legally Blonde »referring to the relationship between Alex and Bradley (her character).

“You really made your lines sound very believable, but we had a lot of fun together,” Witherspoon added of her colleague. In turn, Aniston shared: “I always had moments where I suddenly exploded with laughter.”