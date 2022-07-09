Jennifer Aniston was accused of choosing career over children and was forced to defend herself against criticism

Jennifer Aniston started acting as a child and has become one of the most revered actresses in Hollywood. Despite her successful career, she often faces accusations of choosing her job over having children. Recently, she was forced to defend herself against such claims.

The daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, Jennifer Aniston, began working as an actress at a very young age. Her first uncredited role of hers was in “Mac and Me”.

She landed her first significant role as Tory Reding in the 1993 horror comedy “Leprechaun.” Years later, her role as Rachel Green on “Friends” earned her worldwide recognition.

Fans loved her, and appreciated her more when she became pregnant with Ross Geller and gave birth to their daughter, Emma Geller-Green, in the show’s eighth season.

ABOUT MOTHERHOOD

However, Jennifer has no biological children, which has put her in the crosshairs of fan criticism over the years. In April, several European tabloids reported that she was seeking to adopt a child and she had shared the news with her “Friends” co-stars when they were filming the reunion.

When TMZ reached out to Aniston, seeking clarification on whether she was in the process of adopting a baby, the actress’ rep denied the claims, saying, as quoted TMZ that the rumors were “false and never happened.”

The actress has never had plans to start a family. She revealed that she had no objections to motherhood, but that she didn’t need children to feel complete. According to Weekly Closershe wrote an open letter published by Huffington Post:

“We are complete with or without a partner, with or without a child… that decision is ours and ours alone. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We can determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves,” she expressed.

JENNIFER AND BRAD PITT

Aniston and Brad Pitt were the perfect embodiment of a fairy tale Hollywood couple. They were married in a million-dollar wedding on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, a ceremony attended by 200 guests.

The place looked like something out of a storybook, with 50,000 lotus flowers, tulips, wisteria and roses. The bride’s low-cut, glass-beaded Lawrence Steele gown looked flawless. They included a 40-person choir and singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge.

Like their wedding, the couple’s marriage, while brief, became one of the most revered in Hollywood and remains in the history books and in the memory of fans.

In 2004, in a hopeful glimpse of their shared future, Aniston told The Guardian that she was ready to have a baby with Pitt. She revealed as she reports brides:

“It’s time. It’s time. You know, I think you can work with a baby, I think you can work pregnant, I think you can do it all. So I’m really looking forward to taking it slow.”

Shortly after that, the world watched as the couple’s dream marriage fell apart and they parted ways. Before the actress could get over her heartbreak, tabloid stories claimed the marriage ended because she refused to have children.

According to reports, he wanted to focus solely on his career. She denied the claims and said that she looked to women with careers and children for inspiration.

“I always wanted children and I would never give up that experience for a career. I want to have it all, ”she said, according to what she collects Vanity Fair.

RESPONDING TO CRITICISM

Initially, Aniston kept quiet in the face of negative comments about her pregnancy and rumors. Over time, he began to respond to the detractors of him. She chose to focus on the positive aspects of her life, like her friends and how blessed she was.

“They have no idea what’s wrong with me personally, medically, why I can or can’t have children. They don’t know anything, and it’s really painful and unpleasant,” he was quoted as saying. hollywoodreporter.

The actress has been making headlines since she became a star, but it never ceases to amaze her how absurd the headlines have become about her. And although at first they affected her, she now laughs at her news about her private life.

The actress’s voice has become clear and strong over the years as she criticizes society’s views on women. During an interview with much-loved daytime TV host Lorraine Kelly, the actress addressed the scrutiny that has surrounded her life for as long as she can remember.

Her concern was the judgment she often receives for not having children. She also added how fed up she was with women being branded as “useless” if they didn’t meet social standards.

She reflected, as quoted People: “We are looking at women through that very narrow lens. If we don’t have a baby or a white picket fence or a husband, then we are useless. We are not fulfilling our purpose. It’s shocking to me that nothing changes.”

She hates when people judge women for what they don’t have, instead of focusing on their accomplishments and the years of work they’ve put into their careers.

In an attempt to clarify the situation, the “Rumor Has It” actress wrote a heartfelt letter that was published on HuffPost. In her message, she expressed her concern about being harassed by paparazzi who publish every little detail about her whether they are true or not.

Now, choose to keep things simple. After two divorces, she said that she was busy and that she did not appreciate any attempts by her friends to find her a new man.

