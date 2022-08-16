Jennifer Aniston was very harsh with the “new celebrities” of Hollywood and it rained criticism

Jennifer Aniston voiced harsh opinions about how social media stars find fame in modern society and end up conspiring against the actors of Hollywood. What the Friends star said did not go unnoticed and received all kinds of criticism for “defending an elite.”

the actress of 53 years caused a stir with the comments he made to sebastian stan (39) during an interview recorded for the series Actors on Actors of Variety, during which he reflected on how fame was shaped by the rise of internet culture.

What did Jennifer Aniston say?

In a segment of the interview in which it was touched Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape leak in 1995, Aniston tore her opinion on the internet culture at that moment.







Jennifer Aniston during the interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors.



“It was right around the time that the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous. This thing about people beingand become famous for basically doing nothing and yet to have these amazing races. And then the reputation of women… I mean, Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those”Brad Pitt’s ex was dispatched.

It is worth noting that Lewinsky was involved in a sex scandal with then President Bill Clinton in 1998 after his two-year sexual relationship with the 24-year-old White House intern came to light, while the private sex tape of Paris Hilton with her and her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon leaked onto the internet in 2004, reproduces the DailyMail.

"I feel very lucky to have had a taste of the industry before it became what it is today… More streaming services: you're famous on TikTok, you're famous on YouTube, you're famous on Instagram. It's almost like it dilutes the actor's work."







Jennifer Aniston opposite Sebastian Stan in the Variety interview series.



Strong attacks on the networks

The forceful opinions of the actirz of My girlfriend Polly it soon provoked a furious response from some users on, say, Twitter.

Along these lines, for example, they highlighted a certain irony in the Hollywood star’s reflections on finding fame because her parents are the late actress Nancy Dow and Days of Our Lives star John Aniston, 88.

One user commented: “Jennifer Aniston plays the same character who is just a version of herself in every movie. The only thing that the save is that it has quite good and comical co-stars“







Aniston in one of her first roles during her youth.



“You need to calm down with your opinions when her nepotism got her into the industry and now she continues to earn $20 million a year only with the syndication of a program that ended decades ago”, he threw another on the table, alluding to “doing nothing”

“They are so angry that they can’t keep the celebrity title to remain in their strange Hollywood elite nepotism (sic),” a young woman said on the social network.

Aniston Defenders

The English newspaper also reproduced comments from fans of the actress, who defended her and agreed with her that Internet platforms allowed influential people to obtain roles that were traditionally for actors.







Like father. Jennifer Aniston with her father, also actor John Aniston.



“She’s not wrong… the early 2000s were revolutionary. In fact, you had to be talented,'” one person commented.

Another added along the same lines: “Old and rookie actors have been sidelined by influencers without any acting training for a while now. And It is happening in all areas, regardless of race or social class”

