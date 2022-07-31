Jennifer Aniston wears a black bikini on the beach and dazzles at 53

The actress Jennifer Aniston is taking some deserved vacation on the beach. She so she let him see in his account where she published a selfie.

The star shines black bikini, sunglasses and palm hat. She added a leather collar to her look beach boy and dazzled with a radiant skin without makeup. Her hair fell in light waves.

Behind her, a beautiful landscape of white sand and turquoise water was the setting for the photo. She captioned the image with emoji goodbye, a sun and a heart.

Jennifer Aniston63, enjoys the success that the series has left him The Morning Show on Apple TVapplauded by critics. Although she was not nominated for the emmy awardsher co-star Reese Witherspoon did get a nomination for Best Leading Actress.

In addition to interpreting alex levy on the series, Jennifer Aniston is also one of the producers.

the star of friends has joined the list of celebrities launching personal care products. Last September she presented lolavieits brand of hair care products.

In an interview with the magazine People, assured that their formulas are vegan and free of animal cruelty. “Every time we had a new formula, I would pass it along to my friends to try because they have different hair types and it was really nice to get feedback from them,” she said.

In June, it released a “multifunctional” hair oil and even did a little tutorial on how to use it. “This naturally derived hair oil helps transform the look of dull, damaged and dry hair as you finish your style. Vegan Keratin Complex helps boost hydration and reduce frizz, natural botanical extracts deliver luminous shine, and other plant-based ingredients smooth split ends,” she said.

To have radiant skin and hair, Jennifer Aniston also takes care of her diet.

Leon Azubuike revealed to Women’s Health that the diet of Jennifer Aniston includes eating lots of healthy fats.

“He loves avocados, coconut oil, salmon, fish oil — anything that’s a good form of fat is great.”

Although it seems thatand Jennifer Aniston absorbed by work, she says that she is increasingly aware of the balance that must exist between personal life and work.

“Work is important and I love my job. I have a lot of fun, I work hard, but when I have free time, I really appreciate it. I am not a workaholic. I work to live, I don’t live to work,” she told Bustle, adding that her dog’s unconditional love, good friends and meditation are an essential part of her day.

Look at the photos of Jennifer Aniston in the upper gallery.