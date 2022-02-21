Jennifer Aniston wears the light blue mom jeans that will always be a trend

The mom jeans have been one elementary garment in the wardrobe Jennifer Aniston for several decades. If we look back, we will see that these democratic pants have accompanied her since she began to take off her career with friends in the nineties, slimming your waist and lengthening her legs, always in the most flattering way.

Time has passed, and the American actress, Jennifer Anistonstill resorts to its characteristic silhouette of loose fit, high waist and straight leg, when it comes to their most relaxed styles. After the reign of the ultra low rise jeans in the early 2000s, the rise in popularity of mom jeans in recent years, as they provide an alternative that looks good on all types of silhouettes.

How are the mom jeans that Jennifer Aniston wears?

The same pants that I wore Jennifer Aniston when he starred in the iconic Serie television with Monica GellerPhoebe Buffay, Chandler Bing, Joey Tribbiani and Ross Geller, have accompanied her all these years off the set as a safe bet for her combinations in the street style. Recently, we saw it when she wore some trendy mom jeans by 2022 in a video posted on your brand account lolaviespecialized in hair care.

As a reminder that all of her products are vegan and cruelty-free, she posted a video with her furry best friend wearing classic mom jeans on light denim. ‘We do not conduct, endorse or commission any testing on animals. And none of our products are made with animal ingredients of any kind,’ he captioned. To keep things simple and row the high waist of the pants, he combined them with a round neck white blouse smooth, the same one that wore a sash.