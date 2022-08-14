Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston wears the pencil skirt with an elegant and youthful style

At 53 years old, Jennifer Aniston demonstrates how you can bring to perfection the skirt tube with an elegant style, but at the same time with a youthful and relaxed touch.

The skirt tube or pencil is a classic garment, which returns with force this season. Many celebrities have chosen her in their looks. Jennifer Aniston, also bet on this saving garment that exudes style. “The Friends actress always surprises us with her outfits in which she combines basic garments with neutral tones. And why does she surprise us? The garments considered basic or classic are timeless and so versatile that when it comes to dressing, they make it very easy to combine them with each other. There is always a lot of novelty in the way we can combine them and thus generate something new with a personal touch. Jennifer manages to show that”, says the designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

