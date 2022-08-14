Jennifer Aniston wears the pencil skirt with an elegant and youthful style

At 53 years old, Jennifer Aniston demonstrates how you can bring to perfection the skirt tube with an elegant style, but at the same time with a youthful and relaxed touch.

The skirt tube or pencil is a classic garment, which returns with force this season. Many celebrities have chosen her in their looks. Jennifer Aniston, also bet on this saving garment that exudes style. “The Friends actress always surprises us with her outfits in which she combines basic garments with neutral tones. And why does she surprise us? The garments considered basic or classic are timeless and so versatile that when it comes to dressing, they make it very easy to combine them with each other. There is always a lot of novelty in the way we can combine them and thus generate something new with a personal touch. Jennifer manages to show that”, says the designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

The tube or pencil skirt is a classic that does not go out of style. Aniston’s ensemble is perfect for those days when you don’t want to think about what to wear.

The skirt tube came into fashion in the 1960s, at which point it almost became a must-have uniform for the office. Today it is a sensual and elegant garment that is reinvented. It’s perfect for women over 50, but you don’t necessarily have to use it in a formal job proposal. It is a sensual and elegant garment that you can take advantage of for day or night looks. It has many advantages: it is tight, which makes the contour of the body well marked, the length generally below the knee is also very flattering.

“In this look Aniston combined a skirt black tube that highlights the waist and a gray thread sleeveless top. But since she is a woman who likes to show skin and look sexy without losing elegance, she chooses her garments to have plunging necklines that don’t show too much. The lengths of his skirts they are usually above the knee. Without a doubt, it is a set that highlights her figure and makes her look spectacular, ”says the stylist.

Victoria Beckham is also in the fan club of the skirts tube or pencil He wears them smooth, printed with pictures and leather. The classic skirt black tube is a safe bet, which allows you to combine it with sweaters, blouses or t-shirts.

The actress combined the versatile tube skirt with a sleeveless top in gray yarn, which allows her to look sexy without losing elegance.

“The set chosen by Jennifer Aniston It is one of those that can save us from any trouble or for those days when we do not have time, or we simply do not want to think about what to wear in the morning. We can use these two basics and combine them with an oversize blazer and stilettos for a work meeting”, says Herdt. If you wanted to wear these same two pieces for a casual lunch, they are perfect with white sneakers and a jean jacket. For the night, the fashion expert advises: “At night, a leather jacket would be ideal and black sandals, boots and why not Converse that make the look much more rock and comfortable to go to a bar” .

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.